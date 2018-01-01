phone
phone

The curse of the social media user, multiple social media links and only one url field on your social profiles, never change that link again....

Why Use linkkle?

Most of us use social media in our daily lives, we all have mutliple profiles and share urls almost daily. Sadly the majority of social media sites only offer one url per profile.

What's linkkle?

Using linkkle you can add upto 10 links and replace your social media profile url to your linkkle profile and have all your important links in one place.

What's the catch?

No catch at all, linkkle is a free service with no ads for everyone from bloggers to major companies, basically anyone who needs a hub for their important links.

How does it work?

After you signup you can complete a profile then add upto 10 links, you then share your linkkle profile url in your social media, email signatures or wherever else you need people to see your links, it's that easy. Never worry about what link to add in your social profiles again!

