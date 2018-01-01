The curse of the social media user, multiple social media links and only one url field on your social profiles, never change that link again....

Most of us use social media in our daily lives, we all have mutliple profiles and share urls almost daily. Sadly the majority of social media sites only offer one url per profile.
Using linkkle you can add upto 10 links and replace your social media profile url to your linkkle profile and have all your important links in one place.
No catch at all, linkkle is a free service with no ads for everyone from bloggers to major companies, basically anyone who needs a hub for their important links.
After you signup you can complete a profile then add upto 10 links, you then share your linkkle profile url in your social media, email signatures or wherever else you need people to see your links, it's that easy. Never worry about what link to add in your social profiles again!Sign Up
I wasn't overly sure I needed a service like linkkle but signed up to see what it was about. Now it's used on all my profiles and I can quickly share my latest spotify playlists and bikemaps.John Hobson, UK
I signed up as I share so much with my followers I couldn't keep track, now I just need to share one link and direct people to my linkkle profile, saves me a ton of time!Amber Weinberg, USA
I share links regularly on Twitter, some of my own work but I also like to get other illustrators work out there for others to see. I've been changing my linkkle urls weekly so I can showcase more stuff without bombarding peoples timelines.Ste Johnson, UK